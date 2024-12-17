Snapchat Joins the Rewind Trend This Year with Snap Recap

It seems like every other online service from Amazon Music to even Google Photos is dipping its toe in the year-in-review trend popularized by Spotify with their Wrapped. And it looks like Snapchat didn’t want to miss out on the fun, that’s why the company has just released their own Snap Recap this year.

Snapchat shared a blog talking about Snap Recap on December 9 where they announced a bunch of new features and also mentioned a Recap would come out on December 17. Well, it is here now and it shows your year in a Snap, and what you did on the app in the past year. The best part is that it is available for both free and Snapchat+ users.

Where to Find Your Snap Recap

If you want to see how much you Snapped this year, head over to the Snapchat camera and swipe up to access the Memories tab. Here you will find a Your 2024 Snap Recap box which you can tap on to turn back the clock.

This was my most active year on Snapchat so suffice it to say that I was pretty excited to see what my Recap had in store for me. The Snap Recap starts by showing your top friends, the person you shared the most Snaps with, new friends you added this year, the total Snaps sent, top lenses you used over and over again, and the number of Snaps received.

You also gain an insight into where you rank among other Snapchat users in terms of chatting with friends, sending Snaps, and sharing stories on the app.

Seems Like a Last Minute Decision

Like from what we have seen from other recaps, I expected the Snap Recap to show my basic stats like total Snaps sent and new friends I added. But it was missing the fun flair. There’s no music, no animations, or a funky AI-generated background at the very least. Just your stats along with your Bitmoji against a black background. It felt more like an amateur PowerPoint presentation.

Which makes me wonder how last minute of a decision it is. We know Snapchat is the first to ride the trending train. I have seen it with all the half-baked AI features they introduced last year. And this seems like a similar story. But that is not to say it’s all bad. I think Snapchat could do a lot better and maybe next year I’ll be sharing more positive thoughts about the same.

But what are your thoughts about it? Did you enjoy your Snap Recap this year? Were you expecting something more out of it? Let us know in the comments section below.