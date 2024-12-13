Snapchat’s Newest Feature Lets You Keep Chats For 7 Days

Snapchat’s main claim to fame is its ability to vanish all your quirky snaps and texts in 24 hours. Allowing you to start everything fresh leaving no trace behind of what happened before, unless you saved the Snap of course. However, some users prefer to preserve their text history for longer. Seems like Snapchat heard their calls as the app now lets you extent chats deletion by up to 7 days.

On Wednesday, Snapchat shared a blog introducing some big changes and additions they have in store for us this festive season. Starting off with the main highlight which is the option to Delete Chats after 7 days. Yes, Snapchat users can now extend the chat auto-delete timer from 24 hours to up to 7 days. So now, chats and Snaps will last for a week after being seen.

You can enable this setting by long pressing on the chat and going to Chat and notification settings. From here, tap on Delete Chats… and select the 7 days after viewing option. The best part is, that this one is not limited to Snapchat+ members only. You might have it for your device already.

The ephemeral messaging app also showered us with new Bitmoji reactions, Christmas-themed lenses, and new backgrounds, walls, and buttons. The latter is a pretty cool addition as you now have full control over your app themes, allowing you to customize them according to your preference.

I guess we have been quite nice this year which is why Snapchat gifted us with these much-needed improvements. I have seen many users wanting to keep their chats for longer. But they had no other option but to save highlights. So I am sure they will be quite excited with the addition of this extended period. The cherry on top is that Snapchat didn’t put it behind a paywall.

However, the feature that got me excited the most is the custom theming option. I have never been on board with the themes that Snapchat offers, but now I can curate my own experience. While some options like the Badge Icons are a bit limited as of now, I hope the company adds more over the coming updates as they do with filters, lenses, app icons, and more.