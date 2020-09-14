We expected new Nokia smartphones, as well as feature phones, to make an official debut at IFA 2020 earlier last week, but the Finnish giant was a no show. However, HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has finally announced that it will ‘unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones’ at 8 am PT (or 8:30 pm IST) on 22nd September.

The company has started sending out official media invites (attached below), which confirm the next week’s launch event. The invite does not reveal anything about the upcoming Nokia phones but we expect the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 3.4, and other phones to be unveiled at this virtual event.

HMD Global has long been rumored to be working on a successor to the Nokia 9.2 PureView, its phone with five cameras on the rear. It has been delayed several times but it is possible we will finally get a glimpse at what new the company has done with these camera sensors, in partnership with Light.

The company announced its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, earlier this year. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G. Nokia 7.3 is expected to arrive as the company’s second 5G phone, powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G. The Nokia 3.4 with a circular camera array on the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera will also make its debut on the same day.

Rumors suggest that the Nokia 3.4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset while the Nokia 2.4 is said to arrive with the Mediatek Helio G25 (or Helio P22) SoC. There’s currently no concrete word on smartphones HMD Global will debut next week, but we can finally expect to see some new Nokia phones in the market after a lengthy hiatus.