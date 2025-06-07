Splitgate 2 Launches with Battle Royale Mode to Rival Apex Legends and Warzone

Battle royale games were all the rage when they first arrived, with PUBG leading the pack out of the gate. Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Warzone, among others, also joined the hype and have since been leading the charge. However, these battle royale games have started to lose their charm and become stale over time. Well, marrying movement with portals and familiar gunplay, Splitgate 2 has arrived on the scene today with a surprise battle royale mode in tow.

During Summer Game Fest 2025 today, we learned that the Halo-inspired shooter is not just going live with v1.0 today, but with a battle royale mode too. A new trailer showcasing the portal-riddled battlefield with squads of four falling out of the sky, looting, and engaging in some high-octane action with my beloved Titanfall-like movement (I’m drooling, good that you can’t see it). If you’re curious, check out the trailer right here:

Another battle royale, you ask? Do we really need that? Well, Splitgate 2 developer 1047 Games founder and CEO, Ian Proulx, states, of course, we do.

On stage during the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, Proulx announced the launch of Splitgate 2 while calling out the bigwigs in the industry, EA and Activision. He stated, “With the help from our amazing community, we’ve not built Splitgate 2. Why? Because I grew up playing Halo, and I’m tired of playing the same Call of Duty game every year. And I wish we could have Titanfall 3.”

As for the details of the Splitgate 2 battle royale mode, you can read about some of the key aspects of the gameplay here:

60-player matches, with 15 teams of four players each.

Each match is hosted on Split Worlds, a gigantic colosseum with five unique biomes.

All of these five biomes are interconnected using massive portals.

The fifth biome is unlocked for players who have survived a certain time in the game.

Real-time events, like Portal EMP Event or Drop Frenzy Event, make matches more fun and interesting.

Splitgate 2 is now available to play for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. So, do you think you’re going to give Splitgate 2 battle royale a shot? Let us know in the comments below.