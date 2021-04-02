Apart from selling budget and mid-tier smartphones, Nokia is now venturing into other segments as well. The company launched the PureBook X14 laptop late last year and it recently launched a smart AC with self-cleaning technology. Now, Flipkart has teased the launch of new Nokia-branded audio products on April 5. It is aiming to compete with the likes of Boat and Noise.

The new products will reportedly include wired and wireless earphones with active noise cancelation (ANC) and low latency support. So, ahead of the event, Flipkart has started promoting the products. The e-commerce giants recently shared three videos to tease some of the key features of the upcoming Nokia earphones.

Nokia Audio Products: Key Feature Promos

The first video (attached below) highlights the active noise cancelation feature of the earphones. When activated, it will cut off the background noise to offer an immersive listening experience without any distractions.

The next video reveals that the upcoming Nokia earphones will be IPX7 rated for water and dust resistance. As a result, the earphones can handle splashes of water and should be good for use during workout or running sessions.

Lastly, another video teaser highlights the low latency capabilities of the earphones. This feature is mainly targeted towards mobile gamers and will enable an uninterrupted audio experience while gaming.

Now, coming to the earphones, there are no official details, as of now. However, there is a picture (below) that shows a wired earphone in three different color options – Black, Blue, and Gold.

Moreover, as per earlier rumors, Nokia is aiming to unveil a neckband-style wireless earphone. It will reportedly feature the Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology. Plus, it will come with Bluetooth 5.1 and fast charging technology. It could juice up the earbuds for up to 9 hours with a 10-minute charge.

Another report suggests that Nokia will also unveil a pair of TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). It will reportedly offer 22 hours of playback time and will be priced under the Rs 5,000-mark.

All the Nokia audio products will be unveiled this week on April 5 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. For now, you can check out the Nokia Audio microsite on Flipkart, and stay tuned for more updates.