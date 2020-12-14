After smartphones and smart TVs, Nokia is today foraying into the laptop market as well. The Nokia PureBook X14 is the first laptop under the Nokia brand. It has been launched in collaboration with Flipkart, which is also a brand licensee in India just like HMD Global. Nokia PureBook X14 is an ultra-lightweight notebook with an Intel processor, Dolby Atmos audio support, and more.

Nokia PureBook X14: Specifications

This laptop features a 14-inch LED-backlit LCD display with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and Dolby Vision support. The bezels are minimal, with the top housing an HD IR webcam that enables Windows Hello face unlock and the bottom carries the Nokia branding.

Nokia PureBook X14 includes a Magnesium Aluminum alloy body, as per the Flipkart listing. It weighs merely 1.1 kilograms and is only 16.8mm in thickness. The laptop is powered by 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.2GHz Turbo Boost. You will also find 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM (two slots, expandable up to 16GB) and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Further, the laptop features a precision touchpad with multi-gesture support. There is also a backlit-keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, which sounds pretty decent. PureBook X14 has a boatload of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi on the wireless front. You will also find 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, and an RJ45 Ethernet port onboard. There’s a single audio/mic port in tow as well.

Nokia PureBook X14 runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Flipkart claims that it offers up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a 65W power adapter, two built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and two microphones.

Price and Availability

The Nokia PureBook X14 has been priced at Rs. 59,990 for the aforesaid single variant. It will available for pre-order starting from December 18, exclusively on Flipkart. Will it be able to compete against the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.