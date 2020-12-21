Flipkart is set to make Nokia a smart technology brand in India. After the launch of a myriad of smart TVs, followed by the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop last week, Flipkart has unveiled the Nokia Smart AC in India today. For those unaware, Flipkart is the brand licensee for the Nokia brand in India.

Nokia Smart AC: Specifications

The Nokia Smart AC features a minimal split design with a hidden display that lights up only when you turn on the device. It is available in a single white colorways and the branding is also minimal.

The smart AV supports triple-invester technology, brushless DC motors, and dual rotary compressor for silent operation. You have copper internals and four-way swing feature on board to quickly cool your room. I’ve heard this for the first time, but the Nokia Smart AC boasts 4-in-1 adjustable tonnage. This means the AC could be more power efficient, using less power to cool a smaller room as opposed to say your living room.

What about the smart features you ask? Well, the Nokia Smart AC can be controlled using a smartphone. You simply need to install the Smart Home+ app and pair the AC over Wi-Fi. You can then turn on/ off the AC, adjust the temperature, switch mode, and more from anywhere – even on the way back home.

The mobile app will also send you smart reminders to clean the filter, diagnose any problems (if they crop up), set multiple on/ off schedules, and more. Also, the smart AC features 6-in-1 filters with anti-microbial ionizer and self-cleaning technology. This offers dust-free clean air all the time, especially in more polluted cities like Delhi.

Price and Availability

The Nokia Smart AC has been priced starting at Rs. 30,999 in India. The company has not shared the details of the different variants. It will be available to buy from Flipkart at a later date, so keep an eye out for more updates.