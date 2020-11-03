Indian consumer electronics brand, Noise, has launched a new set of true wireless (TWS) earbuds that it says is meant for “relentless hustlers who are always on the move”. Called Noise Air Buds, they come with half in-ear style earpieces built out of glossy plastic and are targeted at the budget-end of the market.

Noise Air Buds: Specs and Features

The Noise Air Buds come with 13mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 45mAh batteries that the company claims can last up to 4 hours on a single charge. The case carries a further 500mAh of battery, which the company claims adds an additional 16 hours to audio playback time. The buds also come with built-in microphones that the company says will offer crystal clear audio during phone calls and virtual meetings. They also support virtual voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The Noise Air Buds come with an IPX4 rating denoting sweat resistance, which means they can be used during workouts and gym sessions. They also come with full touch controls, enabling users to adjust the volume and answer/ reject an incoming call. There’s also a play/ pause button that can be used for audio playback. According to the company, the earbuds are ergonomically designed and extremely lightweight (only 4.5g), thereby ensuring comfort even when wearing them for a long time.

Noise Air Buds: Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds are available in white and come with a Type-C charging port in the case. They sport an MRP of Rs. 5,999, but is up for grabs at Rs. 1,999 from Amazon as well as the company’s own official website.