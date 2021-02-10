HMD Global had been teasing the launch of its budget-centric Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4 smartphones in India for the past week. The company has launched both the phones in India today, offering a punch-hole display, up to quad-cameras, and Snapdragon SoCs under the hood. Both of these phones were first launched globally before making their way to India today.

Price and Availability

Nokia 3.4 has only a single 4GB+64GB variant in India. It is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will be available in three color variants, namely Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal.

Nokia 5.4 comes in two configurations in India, priced starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. You need to shell out Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant. You can get it in Polar Night and Dusk color variants.

Nokia 5.4 will go on sale starting from 17th February on Flipkart and Nokia’s official website. Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, will be available from Flipkart, Amazon India, and Nokia’s official website from 20th February.

Nokia 3.4

Starting with the Nokia 3.4, it is a successor to Nokia 3.2 from early 2019 and has a 6.39-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) LCD display on the front. It sports a punch-hole cutout at the top left, housing an 8MP selfie camera, that provides it a modern look. Under the hood, you have the Snapdragon 460 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card).

The Nordic-inspired rear panel of the Nokia 3.4 includes a circular triple-camera setup. It includes a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. An LED flash completes the look of the circular module. You will also find a modest 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support via the USB Type-C port.

Now comes the most disappointing part, Nokia 3.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and not the latest Android 11 release. This further deteriorates our trust in HMD Global, a company that wants to deliver a pure Android experience to users. But, it is debuting phones with Android 10 in February 2021, nearly six months after the stable Android 11 update was rolled out to everyone.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ (1520 x 720) LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout at the top left, housing a 16MP selfie camera, on the front. The rear includes a circular quad-camera setup. You have a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera onboard.

This smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset as compared to the Snapdragon 665 aboard its predecessor. You will also find up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card). Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box as well and is Android 11-ready, which is disappointing.

Nokia 5.4 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging. You also have a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support (even saddening) onboard. Just skip this smartphone and get the Poco M2 Pro for the same price.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has also tagged along for today’s launch. They’ve been priced at an affordable Rs. 3,599 and feature 6mm graphene audio drivers. The case delivers up to 30 hours of battery life, earbuds up to 5 hours of music playback. This means you get an amazing 35 hours of backup. The earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available for sale in two color variants, Snow and Charcoal, starting from 17th February. You can head to Nokia’s official website or Amazon India to grab a pair along with the company’s latest budget offerings.