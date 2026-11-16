Home > News > CD Projekt RED Wants The Witcher 3’s New Expansion to Be a Slow, Sentimental Adventure

CD Projekt RED Wants The Witcher 3’s New Expansion to Be a Slow, Sentimental Adventure

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Geralt and Dandelion from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Image Credit: CD Projekt RED (Made by Beebom)
In Short
  • The Witcher 3's upcoming Songs of the Past expansion will feature a slower, more emotional story.
  • Geralt and Dandelion will explore Letten, a new region inspired by Polish poetry and the English countryside.
  • The expansion will explore Dandelion's past and friendship with Geralt when it launches in 2027.
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The upcoming Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expansion, Songs of the Past, will take Geralt and Dandelion to a new region called Letten. Unlike previous adventures, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) wants this expansion to focus on a slower, more emotional story that explores their friendship and Dandelion’s past.

According to the official Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine, published on November 15, 2026, CDPR Principal Writer Aleksandra Motyka revealed that the studio has wanted to tell this story for years. “We wanted it to be paced differently from other adventures – a slow burn, sentimental, and somehow soothing,” she explained.

The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past Letten region shown in expansion trailer
Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

The expansion will explore Letten, Dandelion’s ancestral homeland, which has never appeared in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original Witcher books. The region takes inspiration from Polish romantic poetry, the English countryside, and Tudor architecture. This gives developers more creative freedom while staying true to the franchise’s established world.

Motyka explained that Letten will also serve as an origin story for Dandelion. It will introduce his family and reveal more about his past. However, the seemingly peaceful region hides a darker mystery that will eventually draw Geralt into dangerous situations.

“We could have chosen any reason to set off on a new journey, but all of us wanted it to be about Dandelion,” Motyka added. The developers also want to put both characters in challenging situations to explore their friendship in greater depth.

CDPR’s Narrative Director Philipp Weber also addressed Geralt’s return after the events of Blood and Wine, which ended with him effectively retiring to his vineyard. Weber said the studio still believes Geralt deserves his rest, but that does not mean he cannot return for another adventure, especially alongside his best friend.

The developers have not revealed how Songs of the Past will connect to Ciri’s adventure in The Witcher 4 or whether this will be Geralt’s final adventure. For now, all we know is that the expansion is scheduled to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, with support for Xbox Play Anywhere.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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