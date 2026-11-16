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Find the Fortnite Pirate Token and KICK Will Give You 250 Gifted Subs

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Fortnite Treasure Chest image with the KICK symbol along with the Fortnite logo in the background.
Image Credit: KICK
In Short
  • KICK has launched a Fortnite Pirate Token Bounty, offering five random streamers 250 gifted subs each.
  • Players need to stream Fortnite live and find the Token between November 15, 2026, and December 5.
  • Streamers must submit their clips by December 5 for a chance to win 250 gifted subs.
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Fortnite’s Pirate Token has been the talk of the Battle Royale town since the Treasure Hunters mini-season launched in early November. Now, KICK has joined the fun, hosting a new KICK Bounty that offers five lucky streamers 250 gifted subs to find the highly sought-after Fortnite Pirate Shop Access Token.

According to the official KICK Bounty, titled “X Marks the Spot”, players can stream their Fortnite gameplay live in the KICK Bounties category from November 15 to December 5, the day when the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season ends. Once they obtain the Pirate Token, they can submit it under KICK’s entry post on X with the clip link.

Fortnite Pirate Shop Token Claim screen
Image Credit: Epic Games

KICK will enter eligible streamers into a random draw, with five winners each receiving 250 gifted subs on the platform by the end of the Fortnite Treasure Hunters season. To receive the 250 gifted subs, winners must have a monetized KICK account, which requires at least five hours of streaming and 75 followers.

While this sounds easy enough, the Fortnite Pirate Token drop rates stand as the biggest hurdle. Furthermore, KICK has also laid out the rules for the bounty, which you can read below:

  • Clips from before the bounty started don’t count.
  • Face cam must be enabled for non-verified accounts.
  • You must find the Token by opening a chest in Battle Royale or Zero Build.
  • You must be the player who finds the token, not your teammates.
  • The VOD the clip came from must be public and available when you submit your entry.
  • The VOD must show you opening Fortnite and the pirate token in your account in the same stream.
  • Your channel must have subs enabled to receive the reward.
  • One clip entry and reward per channel.

Now is the best time to check out our guide on the best methods to find the Fortnite Pirate Token. Keep an eye on the Fortnite Treasure Hours, as they boost your chances of finding it. So, are you participating in the Fortnite Pirate Token Bounty on KICK? Let us know.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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