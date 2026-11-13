Home > News > GTA 6 Shares First Teaser for Macca & Friends, Leonida’s Hit TV Show

GTA 6 Shares First Teaser for Macca & Friends, Leonida’s Hit TV Show

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Macca & Friends official cover art in GTA 6 featuring Macca the Gator and his crew.
Image Credit: DiscussingFilm/Rockstar Games
In Short
  • "Macca & Friends" is a TV series featuring Macca the Gator and his crew in GTA 6.
  • The show will premiere on the in-game channel WEAZEL on November 19, 2026.
  • The TV series follows Macca the Gator and his wetland friends' adventures across Leonida.
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Rockstar has featured GTA 6’s Macca the Gator in multiple marketing materials, prominently in the $400 Collector’s Box alongside the merch collection. Thanks to DiscussingFilm, we now have our first look at “Macca & Friends”, a.k.a. Leonida’s hit TV show that follows Macca the Gator and his wetland friends across the state, available November 19, 2026.

Popular entertainment page DiscussingFilm posted a new 30-second teaser for GTA 6’s Macca & Friends TV series on their official YouTube channel, featuring the titular character in adventures across Vice City, Grassrivers, and other locations, coming to an in-game TV channel called WEAZEL on the game’s release date.

Macca & Friends screenshot from GTA 6 featuring Macca the Gator, a walrus, a flamingo, and a police officer disguised as cops inside a precinct.
Image Credit: YouTube/DiscussingFilm & Rockstar Games

The 2D-animated teaser opens with the pink alligator almost beating his crab friend, Pinche, with a bat. The next shot showcases the airboat, just as we last saw it in the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix back in August 2026. Macca & Friends features a walrus and a flamingo among the GTA 6 animals featured in the teaser.

The gator’s crew also includes a talking sun and a police officer. The synopsis of GTA 6’s Macca & Friends revolves around Macca the Gator trying to pay off his crab landlord. To do so, he and his crew disguise themselves to commit crimes, as seen at the end of the trailer, where the entire gang is dressed in police uniforms inside a precinct.

We also catch a glimpse of a boar in a police uniform, an animal we last saw in Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking of the show itself, Jason and Lucia can watch it on their in-game TV on the channel WEAZEL, another GTA 6 real-life brand parody.

Doomscrolling is one of GTA 6’s activities that you can do with its dual protagonists, and watching TV adds to the experience. The game features multiple TV channels, including WEAZEL, which will showcase Macca the Gator’s adventures in Macca & Friends.

That said, what do you think of GTA 6’s new Macca & Friends TV series? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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