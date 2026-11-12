Home > News > KICK Is Giving Away 10,000 Free GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Copies, Here’s How to Win

KICK Is Giving Away 10,000 Free GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Copies, Here’s How to Win

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
KICK promotes its free GTA 6 giveaway with a giant Sunset Reward Case display
Image Credit: KICK
In Short
  • KICK is giving away 10,000 free digital copies of GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
  • Viewers can watch any KICK livestream for three hours to unlock a Sunset Reward Case for a chance to win.
  • The giveaway runs from November 12 to December 7, 2026, with new chances to win every day.
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With the launch of GTA 6 just a week away, streaming platform KICK has announced a massive giveaway for fans. The company is giving away 10,000 free digital copies of GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The promotion runs from November 12 to December 7, 2026, as the game nears its November 19 launch.

Called the Sunset Reward Case, the promotion lets viewers enter by watching livestreams on KICK. Unlocking a case only gives viewers a chance to win, not a guaranteed GTA 6 copy. The giveaway is run independently by KICK and is not affiliated with Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

How to Get a Free GTA 6 Copy Through KICK

According to KICK’s official announcement, viewers can enter by following these steps:

  1. Visit KICK or open its mobile app
  2. Sign in or create a new account
  3. Watch any livestream for at least three hours to unlock a Sunset Reward Case
  4. Click the case beside your avatar to open it and see if you’ve won a free copy of GTA 6

Viewers can unlock a new case every day, giving them repeated chances to win. New users can also receive a free case after completing the platform’s onboarding process. The cases also contain other prizes, including emotes and badges.

KICK's Sunset Reward Case which has chance to give free GTA 6 copy
Image Credit: KICK

The giveaway is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, subject to regional restrictions. Winners will be contacted by email at their registered address for verification. Moreover, GTA 6 codes will not be distributed before November 19, 2026, and may arrive later depending on availability and verification.

This means that if you’re waiting to grab a copy and preload GTA 6 on your console before it’s out, sadly that won’t be possible.

With thousands of copies up for grabs, this promotion gives GTA 6 fans a chance to get the game for free. However, the number of copies is limited, so interested players should participate before the giveaway ends on December 7.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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