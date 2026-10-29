Home > News > GTA 6 Includes a Fully Functional Public Transport System with Buses and Rails

GTA 6 Includes a Fully Functional Public Transport System with Buses and Rails

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Lucia inside a club (left), a bus roaming the streets of Leonida in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Beebom
In Short
  • GTA 6 features a fully functional public transport system with working buses and rails.
  • Rockstar head of development Phil Hooker says he has "memorised all of the routes" of the public transport system.
  • He also confirmed that Jason and Lucia can hide in buses to avoid police detection in GTA 6.
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As we get closer to GTA 6’s release, Rockstar continues to unveil more details about the game, this time highlighting a traversal mechanic players can use to get around Vice City or evade the police. The developer has revealed that the game will feature a fully functional public transport system with working buses and rails, the latter of which appeared in the GTA 6 Extended Look.

Speaking in the November 2026 issue of Edge magazine, published by GamesRadar+, Rockstar head of development Phil Hooker explained that he’s fixated on the game’s public transport system rather than driving a vehicle in GTA 6 with Jason and Lucia.

“I’m obsessed with making sure they always turn up. So, anywhere in the middle of playing, I’ll just go: right, we’re going to get the bus to where we’re going. I’ve memorised all of the routes,” said Hooker.

Overview of Leonida at night in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Also Read: GTA 6 Countdown: How Many Days Until November 19?

He explained that Rockstar designed these systems to broaden GTA 6’s roleplay mechanics, and that players can tailor their experience with Jason and Lucia however they want. Furthermore, Hooker also confirmed that you can use the public transport system to hide from the police and reduce your Wanted Level in GTA 6.

“If they [police] didn’t see you get on, and then you get out of the ‘wanted’ area, why would they search the bus unless they see you get onto it? It’s ultimately a case of making sure that the systems of the game feel logical to the player,” said Hooker.

Several GTA games had public transport systems, but they weren’t functional. Red Dead Redemption 2 also featured a similar mechanic, but players could only travel along fixed routes using trolleys and stagecoaches in locations such as Saint Denis.

With the new public transport systems, you’ll likely be able to travel across the locations in GTA 6’s Leonida by bus and rail. That said, will you take Jason and Lucia on a ride with GTA 6’s fully functional public transport system? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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