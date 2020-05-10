Apple, following the refresh cycle of the MacBooks that started with the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year, recently unveiled the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro line-up. The new models carry the specs like we saw in the leaks earlier. It also features the new scissor keyboard instead of the much criticised butterfly keyboard. Now, Geekbench scores of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro variants have surfaced on the internet and it shows that the $1799 model is much faster than the $1299 base model.

For the unaware, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in three configurations. The base model which is comes for $1299 has a 1.4GHz quad-core Intel 8th-gen Core i5 SoC onboard, just like its predecessor. However, the $1799 model comes with an upgraded 2.0GHz quad-core Intel 10th-gen Core i5 processor.

Now, as per the Geekbench scores of the $1299 base model, the device was able to acquire an average single-core score of 927 and a multi-core score of 3822. However, its bigger brother, the $1799 model was able to perform much better in Geekbench. It was able to acquire a single-core score of 1236 and a multi-core score of 4455. So, accordingly it’s clear that the $1799 model is over 16.5% faster than the $1299 one.

Now, apart from these two configurations, there is also a higher-end model that puts the all-powerful 2.3GHz quad-core Intel 10th-gen Core i7 processor for those power-users. However, as there are not enough scores available for this model at this time, comparing it with the other two models is difficult.