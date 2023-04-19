You Can Now Enjoy Netflix at 1080p in the Ad-Supported Tier!

Last year Netflix introduced its ad-supported plan in an effort to attract more subscribers. This plan that Netflix calls “Basic with Ads” had a big caveat that users didn’t appreciate much. You see, the ad-supported tier, costing $6.99/month, was capped at 720p. However, this is about to change! Continue reading below to know more.

Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Gets A Free Upgrade!

The ad-supported tier of Netflix works like any other OTT platform’s ad-supported tier. You get access to most of its content library while dealing with occasional ads. However, users weren’t happy with the restriction on video streaming quality. To justify the $6.99 per month cost, Netflix capped its video quality to sub-par 720p, along with the exclusion of some major key features of the platform. This did not sit well with most users. Especially, when other OTT platforms like Apple TV Plus and Disney+ support 4K resolution by default.

Keeping in mind the user experience and feedback, Netflix will finally upgrade its ad-supported tier to 1080p. The best part is you do not need to pay anything extra for it! As per Netflix’s Q1 2023 Investor’s letter, the company will soon roll out the change to its existing Basic with ads plan. Moreover, the simultaneous streams will also go up from one to two.

However, the ad-supported plan will still not let you download content for offline viewing. You will still get an average of 4-5 mins of ads per hour, lasting 15-30 seconds long. You will still see ads at the beginning and during a show and movie. Netflix has also not shared any information regarding changes to the presence of Digital Ads Ratings in the US.

Starting today, the upgrade will roll out to users in Spain and Canada. By the end of this month, Netflix intends to increase its user base in all of its markets. Also, if you are not aware already, Netflix is shutting down its DVD business this September as well. In a nutshell, a lot is happening for Netflix right now. From the messy password-sharing crackdown (coming to the US in the next two months) to the end of its 25-year-old long DVD business, Netflix is going through some serious restructuring.

