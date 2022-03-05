Disney+ Will Launch a Cheaper, Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Later This Year

Disney+, the popular video-streaming service, is all set to expand its subscription offerings. The OTT platform has announced that it will launch a new ad-supported plan later this year. This new Disney+ subscription plan will join the existing plans that offer ad-free content to users. Check out the details.

New Disney+ Plan in the Pipeline

The new ad-supported Disney+ subscription plan will be first introduced in the US and will then be expanded to other markets by 2023. The plan will come with ads, hence, it means it will be much cheaper than its current plans, starting at $7.99/ month.

For those who don’t know, Disney+ costs $8 a month and $80 a year. With Hulu and ESPN+, it is priced at $14. In India, Disney+ Hostar is priced at Rs 299 a month for the Premium plan, Rs 899 a year for the Super plan, and Rs 1,499 a year for the Premium plan.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement, said, “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.“

This upcoming plan will also help Disney+ gain more traction from people who have otherwise refrained from subscribing to its content, which primarily comprises Marvel spin-offs, Pixar and Disney movies and TV shows. Disney+ also expects to achieve a userbase of 230-260 million by 2024 with this new ad-supported plan. Plus, it can prove beneficial for advertisers too. However, it remains to be seen if people are willing to make a compromise of seeing ads at a lower subscription cost and if Disney+ is able to achieve this goal.

To recall, Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) is also expected to introduce a cheaper mobile-only plan in India, much like Netflix with the same aim of attracting more users. We shall know more about this subscription offering in the coming days.

Coming back to the forthcoming Disney+ plan, not much is known about this new plan, including its price, benefits, and more. However, these details are expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, tell us if you are excited about the new Disney+ plan in the comments below!