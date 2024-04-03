Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola had a great last year where it unveiled plenty of exciting devices to its portfolio. One of the notable launches from the company in India last year was the Motor Edge 40, which received high praise from users. Motorola has today unveiled the next iteration of the Edge series, the Moto Edge 50 Pro, and there’s a lot to talk about the smartphone so let’s dig in.

Moto Edge 50 Pro: Specifications

The Edge 50 Pro looks like a typical Motorola phone from the back. The frame of the device is metal and the back is made of a silicon vegan leather finish. The camera module almost blends into the back and curves from the sides for a comfortable grip.

Both power and volume buttons are located at the right and the phone weighs 186 grams. The phone is IP68-rated and the display is protected by Lenovo’s ThinkShield.

The display on the Edge 50 Pro is a 6.7-inch, 10-bit, 1.5K 144Hz pOLED curved panel, which Moto claims is the world’s first. It’s HDR10+ certified and can reach peak brightness levels of 2,000 nits. The display also has DC dimming and PWM optimization of 720Hz to prevent eye strain.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro ships with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the same SoC used in the recently-released OnePlus Nord CE 4 (review) and Vivo V30. It performs slightly better than the Dimensity 7200 (Pro or Ultra) found in the Nothing Phone 2a (review), similar to the Dimensity 8200, but falls short of its bigger cousin the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The battery is a 4,500 mAh unit capable of charging at 125W. However, it is important to note that Motorola will only supply the 125W power adapter with the higher-end 12GB + 256GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB unit gets a 68W charger in the box.

The phone features triple cameras on the rear. The primary is an f/1.4 50 MP snapper with OIS. The secondary is a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The third is a 13 MP ultrawide/macro camera. The front camera is an f/1.9 unit and a 50 MP shooter with autofocus.

Connectivity-wise, the phone features most of the important 5G and LTE bands. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 support as well. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes preinstalled with Hello UI based on Android 14 and Motorola has promised three OS updates and four years of security patches.

The phone features a USB Type-C port, which is surprisingly USB 3.1. It can output video to bigger screens thanks to the display port 1.4 support.

Moto Edge 50 Pro: Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB base variant. If you want more RAM, you will have to shell out Rs 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. As per the introductory offer, which includes bank discounts and an additional offer, you can pick up the Edge 50 Pro for as low as Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively for the two variants.

The Edge 50 Pro is available in three colors — Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl (limited edition).

The device will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart and the sale will commence on April 9 at 12:00 PM. Buyers can avail discounts of up to Rs 2,000 using HDFC Bank cards on checkout along with up to Rs 2,000 as an exchange bonus. You can also purchase the device from Motorola’s official store.