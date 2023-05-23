Motorola Edge 40 Is Here in India with a 144Hz Display and eSIM Support

Motorola has finally launched its latest mid-ranger, its Edge 40 in India. The phone comes with several attractions like a 144Hz display, eSIM support, and much more at under Rs 30,000. Check out the price and more details below.

Motorola Edge 40: Specs and Features

The Edge 40 features a sleek design and a vegan leather finish at the back, thus, calling for a premium look. It comes in Reseda Green and Eclipse Black colors with a leather-like finish. The Lunar Blue option has an acrylic glass look. There’s a 6.55-inch 3D curved OLED Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits brightness, and HDR10+ support.

The hardware part includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset (considered the world’s first), along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Motorola Edge 40 gets its fuel from a 4,400mAh battery, which supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The photography part is also interesting; you get a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide lens also doubling as a macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 32MP. You can try a number of camera features like Video Portrait, Vlog mode, 4K video recording, and much more. It runs Android 13 and will get 2 years of major updates and 3 years of security ones.

The Edge 40 is home to dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and spatial sound. It is also touted to be the first in the segment with eSIM support. There are features like Ready For (to wireless connect the phone to the TV) and Family Spaces (to remotely control another Motorola phone, meant for parents). Other details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and more.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 40 is competitively priced at Rs 29,999 and is now up for pre-order. It can be bought via Flipkart, the company’s website, and offline stores like Reliance Digital, starting May 30.

As an introductory offer, users can get up to Rs 2,000 on the exchange, thus, lowering the price to Rs 27,999. There’s a no-cost EMI option, a one-time screen replacement (if pre-ordered), and Jio benefits worth Rs 3,100 too.