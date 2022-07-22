Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro Launch Confirmed for August 2

Motorola is long-rumored to launch its next-gen foldable phone called the Moto Razr 2022 and we have also seen some official teasers regarding it. Now, we have a launch date. Motorola will launch the Moto Razr 2022 on August 2, thus, getting a head start over Samsung, which will launch its next-gen foldable phones on August 10.

New Motorola Flagships Coming Up

Motorola, via a recent Weibo post, has revealed that it will launch the Moto Razr 2022 and even the Moto X30 Pro flagship phones in China on August 2 at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). The official teaser gives a look at both phones’ rear camera setups.

While the Moto X30 Pro is seen with massive camera housings (not much is confirmed about the design yet!), the Moto Razr 2022 appears to have a pill-shaped camera hump with dual cameras. This corroborates what we saw in a recent teaser. To refresh your memory, the third-gen Moto Razr will feature a clamshell design, reminiscent of the Galaxy Flip 3, albeit with some changes.

Image: Motorola/Weibo

There will be a bezel-less punch-hole display with rounded corners, and a bigger outer display. We can also expect a more durable hinge too. As for the specs, the phone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will take the phone into the premium league. It is also likely to feature a 120Hz display, improved cameras, fast charging support, and much more.

The Moto X30 Pro, on the other hand, will be another flagship phone that can come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also speculated to be Motorola’s rumored 200MP camera smartphone, which will be a first for the company. It is also expected to come with high-end features like 125W fast charging, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and more.

That said, we still need more details to get a conclusive idea of both the upcoming Motorola flagship phones. It’s best to wait for the launch to take place. We will update you on this. So, stay tuned!