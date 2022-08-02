Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Canceled; Here’s Why!

Motorola was expected to launch the next-gen foldable phone, the Moto Razr 2022, and the new flagship Moto X30 Pro today. However, at the last moment, the company has now canceled the launch plans. Read on to know what happened.

Motorola Cancels Launch Event for New Flagships

Lenovo Mobile and Motorola’s General Manager Chen Jin took to Weibo to announce the unexpected cancelation of today’s event in China, which was expected to start at 7 pm China time (5 pm IST). The post apologizes for this sudden cancelation, however, fails to give a reason for the same.

The same information was revealed via Motorola’s official Weibo account. While we don’t have an official reason, it is assumed that the event was canceled due to the ongoing China-Taiwan issues.

Now, there’s no word on when Motorola will launch the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro. More details on this and other upcoming Motorola products will be released via the company soon. So, it’s best to wait and watch.

To recall, Motorola has teased both the new flagship phones recently. While the Moto X30 Pro will come with big camera housings at the back, the Moto Razr 2022 will feature a clamshell design with some changes. Both of them are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Razr 3 is said to sport a more durable display and hinge, come with a 120Hz display, improved cameras, and more. The X30 Pro is expected to feature a 200MP main camera, a world’s first and even for the company. It remains to be seen when these Motorola phones become official. We will keep you posted on this. So, stay tuned.