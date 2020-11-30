OnePlus Nord kicked off the affordable 5G smartphone trend in India earlier this year. Not many phone makers have followed in its footsteps. Motorola now wants a piece of the pie and has launched the Moto G 5G in India today. It was first unveiled in Europe earlier in November. Moto G 5G is now the ‘most affordable 5G smartphone’ available in India.

Moto G 5G: Specifications

Let’s start off with the highlight of this smartphone. Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is also found aboard the Mi 10T Lite in Europe. It can be viewed as a younger sibling to the Snapdragon 765G which powers the OnePlus Nord. You can check out the key specifications of Snapdragon 750G right here but we are currently working to benchmark both the 5G chipsets and will bring you a detailed comparison very soon.

The chipset here is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Moto G 5G runs stock Android 10 with some Moto customizations on top. You will also find a massive 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support onboard. Moto 5 5G also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate (slightly disappointing in 2020), 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, and HDR10 support. You also have a centered punch-hole cutout, which packs a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper, on the front.

Turning our attention to the rear, the square camera module is led by a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor. It is coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. it is a minor downgrade over the global variant, which includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens instead of the depth camera. There’s an LED flash present in the square module, well, for symmetry. You also have a fingerprint sensor baked into the Moto logo on the rear.

Price and Availability

Moto G 5G has been priced at Rs. 20,999 for the single 6GB+128GB variant in India. It will be available in two color variants, namely Frosted Silver and Volcanic Gray, and go on sale starting from 7th December. You can avail Rs. 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, making the price drop to Rs. 19,999 in India. This is some really aggressive pricing from Motorola.

Buy Moto G 5G from Flipkart (Rs. 20,999)