Motorola might not be ready to unveil a true flagship smartphone to its portfolio but it does not want to miss out on the 5G trend. The Lenovo-owned company first launched the Moto G 5G Plus earlier this year. And today, it has taken the wraps off its younger sibling, the Moto G 5G, with the Snapdragon 750G chipset on board.

Moto G 5G: Specifications

The Moto G 5G looks almost exactly like its elder sibling from the rear. You will find a square camera cutout at the top left corner aboard both smartphones. You can easily differentiate between the two phones though.

The Moto G 5G Plus packs a huge flash module next to the camera cutout and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The standard Moto G 5G has the flash baked into the camera cutout and the Moto logo on the rear doubles as the fingerprint sensor. The camera cutout features a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera.

Turning our attention to the front, Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and HDR10 support. There’s a tiny punch-hole cutout, housing a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie sensor, at the center.

Under the hood, the Moto G 5G is powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 750G chipset. This is the “world’s second smartphone” to be powered by this chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Lite was the first to arrive with the Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. It is now rumored to be rebranded as the Redmi Note 9 High Edition for China.

The chipset is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. You will also find a massive 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support. Moto G 5G runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box, which is a little disappointing as Android 11 has been out for a good couple of months now.

Price and Availability

Moto G 5G has been priced at €300 (~Rs. 26,250) in European countries. The company has confirmed that the device will launch in “Latin America, India, Middle East & Asia in the coming weeks.” So yes, do keep your eyes peeled for this OnePlus Nord competitor from Motorola. It should arrive in India before the end of this year.

Moto G 5G will be available to buy in two color variants – Volcanic Gray and Frosted Silver. The company also unveiled the Moto G9 Power with a huge 6,000mAh battery, improved cameras, and a larger display alongside this smartphone.