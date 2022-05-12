Moto Edge 30 with 144Hz OLED Display Launched in India; Starts at Rs 25,999

As promised, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 30 in India after initially unveiling it in the global market recently. The Moto Edge 30 is a mid-range sibling to the high-end Moto Edge 30 Pro, but don’t be disheartened because it still includes a number of exciting specs and features. Here’s a quick look at the details.

Moto Edge 30: Specs and Features

Since the Moto Edge 30 had already been launched globally, the specs sheet isn’t a surprise. To recap, this smartphone is touted as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone at just 6.79mm thickness. It is also considerably lightweight and weighs just 155 grams. The device comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and DCI P3 color gamut. It also supports Amazon HDR playback.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, and as mentioned earlier, comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Edge 30 gets its juice to work via a 4,020mAh battery (smaller than Edge 30 Pro’s 4,800mAh battery) that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging. It runs Android 12 with the company’s My UX 3.0 skin on top.

The camera department gets three rear cameras, including a 50MP main snapper with Quad Pixel Technology and OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with PDAF and Macro Vision support, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP front camera onboard as well. A number of camera features, including the Night Vision, Dual Capture, Portrait mode, Face Beauty, 4K video recording, slow-motion videos, and more.

Other details include support for Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port, and IP52 water and dust resistance. The Moto Edge 30 also comes with the Moto gestures, a dedicated Google Assistant button, 13 5G bands, and more. It comes in Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colors.

Price and Availability

The Moto Edge 30 comes in two RAM+storage variants in India. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 25,999 whereas the 8GB+128GB variant will retail at Rs 27,999. It competes with the likes of the iQOO Z6 Pro, the Realme 9 SE 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, and more.

The phone will be available to buy, starting May 19 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores. As for the offers, you can get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards, a no-cost EMI option, and benefits worth Rs 13,600 from Reliance Jio.