iQOO Z6 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has finally reached India as a slightly upgraded model of the iQOO Z6, which launched quite recently. The new mid-range phone comes with a new design, 66W fast charging support, an enhanced cooling system, and more. Have a look at all the details.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

If you compare the iQOO Z6 Pro with the iQOO Z6, there’s a visible difference. Although there’s the same vertically-positioned rectangular camera hump, the camera housings are much bigger and this certainly is a trend smartphone makers are going for.

The front part has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, as opposed to the 120Hz display of the iQOO Z6. However, that one wasn’t AMOLED. The Full HD+ screen also supports 1300 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which has received an AnTuTu score of 550K+. Although, the benchmark scores don’t prove really handy in day-to-day tasks.

This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also support for extended RAM 2.0 with up to 4GB of extra RAM. The iQOO Z6 Pro features triple rear cameras, including a 64MP primary one, an ultra-wide one, and a macro camera too.

The battery capacity stands at 4,700mAh and supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging, much faster than the 18W fast charging support on its sibling. There’s support for 32,923 mm2 VC Liquid Cooling, which is expected to ensure better heat dissipation and ensure that the CPU cools down by 12 degrees. Other features include 4D Game Vibration with a 3D linear motor, Ultra Game mode, and more.

The iQOO Z6 Pro comes in Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky colors.

New iQOO Z6 Variant Launched Too

iQOO has also launched the iQOO Z6 with support for 44W fast charging in India. The device comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 50MP AI rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery to support the fast charging speeds, a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

The design part looks similar to the iQOO Z6 Pro. Other details include an Ultra Game mode, up to 8GB of RAM with extended RAM 2.0 support, and more. It comes in Raven Black and Lumina Blue colors.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z6 Pro starts at Rs 23,999 (sale price, Rs 22,999) and competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, the Xiaomi 11i 5G, and more. The new iQOO Z6 starts at Rs 14,499 (sale price, Rs 13,999). Here’s a look at all the prices:

iQOO Z6 Pro 5g

6GB+128GB: Rs 23,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 24,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 28,999

iQOO Z6 (44W)

4GB+128GB: Rs 14,499

6GB+128GB: Rs 15,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 16,999

Both phones will be available to buy as part of Amazon’s Summer Sale, which is yet to be announced. So, stay tuned for that.