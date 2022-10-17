Moto E22s with a 90Hz Display Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Motorola has launched yet another affordable smartphone in India. The new Moto e22s joins the recently unveiled Moto e32 and has some attractive features like a 90Hz display, Android 12 support, and more. Check out all the details below.

Moto e22s: Specs and Features

The Moto e22s looks similar to the Moto e32 and features a sleek design with support for IP52 water resistance. It comes in two color options: Eco Black and Arctic Blue. Upfront, there’s a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 500 nits of brightness. It has Panda Glass protection and comes with support for Widevine L1.

The Moto e22s is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G37 chip, which also powers the Moto e32. It also comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The camera part is, however, different. The Moto e22s sports a 16MP main camera with PDAF and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with various camera features like the Dual Capture mode, Face Beauty, Live Filter, Panorama, Pro Mode, Night Vision, Portrait mode, Time Lapse, HDR, and more.

The Moto e22s gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery and supports a 10W in-box charger. The near-stock Android 12 comes with the famous Moto gestures too. Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM card support, Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability

The Moto e22s is priced at Rs 8,999 and competes with the likes of the Redmi A1+, the Realme C33, the Lava Blaze Pro, and more in India. It will be available to buy, starting October 22, from Flipkart and all leading retail stores.

Interested buyers can get Jio benefits worth Rs 2,549, including a cashback of Rs 2,000 and an annual Zee5 subscription worth Rs 549.