Realme C33 with 50MP Cameras Launched in India

Realme has introduced a new affordable phone, the Realme C33 under its C series in India. The phone comes with highlights like the new Boundless Sea Design, 50MP AI cameras, and more. Have a look at the details.

Realme C33: Specs and Features

The Realme C33 has a Boundless Sea Design, which looks similar to the Realme 9i 5G and enables a unique line pattern. There are three colors available, namely, Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. It is 8.3mm thick, which makes it pretty lightweight.

There’s a 6.5-inch mini-drop display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, and 16.7 million colors. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, much like the Realme C31, and comes equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Realme C33 gets 50MP AI cameras, which is a first for a phone in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range. Upfront, there’s a 5MP selfie shooter. Camera features like the Super Night mode, HDR, Beauty filters, Portrait, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Fast Charge tech. It runs Realme UI S Edition based on Android 12. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a micro-USB port, which is rather disappointing.

Price and Availability

The Realme C33 retails at Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB) and will be available from September 12 via the company’s website, Flipkart, and top offline channels.