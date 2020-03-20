Xiaomi’s custom interface MIUI 12’s update rollout timeline has reportedly leaked online. The roadmap got posted in Xiaomi’s official community forum Mi Community titled ‘MIUI 12 Official and Update schedule’ and later got removed.

Going by the allegedly leaked timeline, the first private beta will start rolling out from September. It will be followed by beta versions for some devices in October and the stable release will take place in December as per the post.

It is worth noting that the post was shared by a ‘Mi Influencer’ who goes by the name Cesittar. That is, the information was not shared by a moderator of the forum, thereby raising doubts on its credibility. Since this proposed roadmap cannot be individually verified as of now, we would recommend you take this with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, a recent report from ITHome hints at a major announcement from Xiaomi next week. In addition, MIUI’s official Chinese website has started showing hints of the upcoming MIUI 12. Users in China are reportedly getting error prompts that says ‘MIUI 12’, which could be an indication of an imminent release.

However, we will have to wait until Xiaomi makes an official announcement to know for sure. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi devices will get a taste of Google’s upcoming Android 11. As of now, Google has released two developer previews for the operating system. Google will be rolling out 1 more developer preview and three beta releases before finally releasing the stable version of Android 11 in Q3, 2020.