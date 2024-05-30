Minecraft 1.21 Update Release Date Is Here! 

Since October of last year, Mojang has been busy developing the new Minecraft 1.21 update. After lots of snapshots, additions, and changes, it is fully finished and ready to be released. So, the big news is finally here. The official Minecraft 1.21 release date has just been revealed! So, keep reading to find out when you can play this update.

During the latest Minecraft Monthly on the official Minecraft YouTube channel, the developer studio revealed that the Minecraft 1.21 update will be released on June 13 on all supported platforms! Feel free to check out the video linked above or the official news post on X below. 🚨 The Tricky Trials Update official release: June 13



Learn more here: https://t.co/JoJJOLXpYG pic.twitter.com/Gqt61l8q5P— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 30, 2024

If you’re unaware of what Minecraft 1.21 update brings to the game, you’ll be in shock. The update focuses on improving the combat system by introducing exciting challenges for both skillful and casual players. Apart from that, it also managed to solve some glaring issues in the multiplayer mode.

New features include the trial chambers structure, trial spawner, ominous trial spawner, vault, ominous vault, the Breeze, Bogged, crafter, copper bulb, mace, amazing copper and tuff blocks, and even more. For a more in-depth look at all the confirmed features, check out our Minecraft 1.21 article.

The previous Minecraft 1.20 update was released around 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PST/ 7:30 p.m. IST), which was fairly similar to the updates before that. So, it’s pretty safe to say that the 1.21 update will also be released on the morning of June 13th. However, we’ll make sure to announce the confirmed time, too, so keep an eye out for that!

Minecraft 1.21 is definitely late compared to the 1.20 update, which was pretty unusual and unexpected. Despite that, this is a highly-anticipated update, and we cannot wait to play with it and all of its features.

Speaking of which, what is your favorite Minecraft 1.21 addition? Tell us in the comments!