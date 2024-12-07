Home > News > Microsoft Won’t Ease TPM 2.0 Requirement For Windows 10 Users

Microsoft Won’t Ease TPM 2.0 Requirement For Windows 10 Users

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
TPM 2.0 chip with Windows 11 wallpaper and text in the background
Image Credit: Arjun Sha / Beebom
In Short
  • A recent blog post by Microsoft says that it won't ease the TPM 2.0 requirement for Windows 10 PCs nearing EOL.
  • Microsoft has been cracking down on methods to bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement.
  • Microsoft says TPM 2.0 is not just a recommendation, but a "necessity" and a "non-negotiable" standard.

Remember the TPM chip? Yes, the one that led to people scouring the internet to find ways to run Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. It was one of the hardware requirements for Windows 10 PCs to be eligible for a free update to Windows 11. With Windows 10 nearing end-of-life (EOL) in October 2025, and people hoping Microsoft would ease the requirement, we have some bad news for you.

Microsoft says that it won’t ease the TPM 2.0 requirement despite Windows 10 nearing end-of-life soon. The reason behind the decision is that the Redmond giant wants users to stay secure on the Windows platform.

For those unaware, TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is a dedicated chip that secures your PC and OS environment at the hardware level by generating, storing, and managing passwords, BitLocker keys, encryption keys, and cryptographic keys.

windows 11 top choice for gaming according to steam
Image Courtesy: Microsoft

Recent reports suggest that Microsoft has been cracking down on alternative methods used to bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement by patching various workarounds. Besides, there’s another prerequisite for updating to Windows 11 and that is HVCI (Hypervisor-protected Code Integrity), which is only found in CPUs launched after 2018.

In a recent blog post about TPM, Microsoft says:

TPM 2.0 is not just a recommendation—it’s a necessity for maintaining a secure and future-proof IT environment with Windows 11.

By instituting TPM 2.0 as a non-negotiable standard for the future of Windows, we elevate the security benchmark.

“Non-negotiable” basically means that there’s no going back on Windows 11’s system requirements. This unfortunately means that Windows 10 users with old hardware will be left with no option but to buy a new compatible PC, or use some of the other available workarounds. For your information, currently, Windows 10 is running on 61% of PCs and Windows 11 is installed on nearly 35% of PCs.

Related Articles
Want to Continue Using Windows 10 Securely? Here’s How Much It Will Cost You
Arjun Sha Apr 4, 2024
Seeing ‘This PC Can’t Run Windows 11’ Error? Here is The Fix!
Arjun Sha Jun 25, 2021
How to Run Microsoft’s New Windows CPC (NXT) OS on Your PC
Arjun Sha Dec 2, 2024

While we believe Microsoft’s security concern holds weight, it’s also understandable why users would want to upgrade to Windows 11 using workarounds. Ideally, Microsoft should warn users that upgrading to Windows 11 on unsupported hardware might result in an unsecured experience.

What are your thoughts on Microsoft insisting on the TPM 2.0 requirement and blocking workarounds? Let us know in the comments.

#Tags
#Windows 10#Windows 11

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...