After adding new personal chat and video calling features to its workplace-centric communications app Teams, Microsoft is introducing a new and improved universal search functionality. The new search function dubbed as “Top Hits” will automatically generate relevant search results for users to help them easily find contacts, files, and other content stored in Teams.

New Top Hits Search Feature in Teams

The Redmond giant announced the Top Hits feature for Teams recently and stated that the feature will enable users to find content that they previously searched more easily than ever. The new search function is essentially an expansion of the already existing AI-enabled search feature in Teams.

Now, with the new Top Hits functionality, the company is trying to make the existing search feature in Teams universal in nature. So, by using this feature, users will be able to search for relevant files, documents, contacts, and other types of content stored or shared in the app seamlessly.

As per reports, apart from this additional layer in the search functionality in Teams, Microsoft has also added several new video conferencing features to its communications app. This includes new modes such as Reporter Mode, Standout Mode, and Side-by-Side mode. Moreover, to make the platform more secure, the company also added end-to-end (E2EE) encryption.

Furthermore, citing the growing userbase of Teams, Microsoft even decided to integrate Teams right in the Windows taskbar in its upcoming Windows 11 OS. This way, users will be able to instantly access the communication app on Windows 11, once it releases later this year.

As for the availability of the Top Hits feature in Teams, as per a new entry in the Microsoft 365 Cloud PC service roadmap, it is currently under development. It is expected to roll out by the end of this month.