Nearly four months after the global launch, Microsoft has brought the Surface Laptop Go to India today. It is a budget-centric portable laptop for students and professionals. It includes a 12.5-inch screen, 10th-Gen Intel Core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, and a lot more. The Redmond giant had earlier confirmed that it will bring Surface Laptop Go to India in March but it has arrived early.

Surface Laptop Go: Specifications

Starting off with the design, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go includes an aluminum lid and a polycarbonate keyboard deck. It features a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 1536 x 1024-pixel resolution. There’s a thicker chin at the bottom and a thin top bezel, which houses a 5MP (720p) webcam and Windows Hello facial recognition.

Under the hood, Intel’s 10th-gen quad-core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake processor powers the Surface Laptop Go. It offers a base clock frequency of 1.2GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. Microsoft includes up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage onboard. The 4GB+64GB variant includes eMMC storage while the 8GB/ 16GB RAM variants have SSD storage.

As for the ports and connectivity options, Surface Laptop Go includes a 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB-A, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 1x Surface Connect port. You also get Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 support in tow. There’s a modest-sized touchpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel onboard.

Surface Laptop Go can provide up to 13 hours of battery life, which is amazing. You can also top it up quickly, thanks to the 65W fast-charging capabilities of this laptop.

Price and Availability

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go starts at Rs. 63,499 in India and will go on sale from 22nd January. You can see the price tag for all the variants listed below:

i5 + 4GB + 64GB – Rs. 63,499 (commercial)

– Rs. 63,499 (commercial) i5 + 8GB + 128GB – Rs. 76,199 (commercial) | Rs. 71,999 (consumer)

– Rs. 76,199 (commercial) | Rs. 71,999 (consumer) i5 + 8GB + 256GB – Rs. 92,999 (commercial) | Rs. 91,999 (consumer)

– Rs. 92,999 (commercial) | Rs. 91,999 (consumer) i5 + 16GB + 256GB – Rs. 110,999 (commercial)

You can buy the Surface Laptop Go from commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail, and online partners including Reliance Digital and Amazon. The Mi Notebook 14, Apple MacBook Air, or a myraid of other gaming laptops can offer better value-for-money at a similar price point in India.