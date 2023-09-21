Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 & Surface Go 4 Announced; Check out the Details!

Microsoft has just unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 2-in-1 portable laptop at the Surface 2023 event today. The company also unveiled the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with up to an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, so do check it out as well. Here, we will talk about Microsoft’s portable Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Go 4. So first, let’s go over the specs and features, and then the price and availability details.

Surface Laptop Go 3 & Surface Go 4: Specs & Features

Surface Laptop Go 3 is leveling up from the previously used 11th-Gen Intel processors to the more modern 12th-Gen Alder Lake mobile architecture. This design features Intel’s hybrid performance architecture, that utilizes P-Cores & E-cores across the lineup for superior efficiency. By the way, P-cores are focused on performance while the E-cores are used for accelerating multi-tasking performance while being more efficient.

The new Surface Laptop Go 3 will be available in four color variants: Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum. Talking about the variants, Laptop Go 3 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U with a 10 cores and 12 threads configuration. Under the hood, there are two P-Cores & eight E-Cores, and the maximum turbo frequency is 4.40GHz.

The laptop also features an Omnisonic speaker design with support for Dolby Audio Premium and a 720p webcam up top. Talking about the ports, it has a single USB Type-C 3.2 port, along with a USB-A 3.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the Surface Connect port.

Talking about the screen, it features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display (3:2 aspect ratio) compatible with the Surface Slim Pen. The resolution of this display is 1536 x 1024, with a maximum brightness of 320 nits (typical). Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Go 3 has up to 15 hours of battery life. This laptop is quite portable, at just 1.13kg. The device can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD which is a PCIe Gen 4 drive.

Talking about the Surface Go 4, this ultra-portable laptop made by Microsoft features the same 533-gram weight, a 10.5-inch touchscreen with a 1920 x 1280 resolution, 350 nits brightness, and Surface Pen support. It offers variants featuring LTE connectivity, and a 12.5-hour battery life. To upgrade it, Microsoft has included an Intel N200 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics under the hood. It is available in both WiFi and LTE Variants. The performance is now up to 4.5x better, as compared to the original Surface Go.

The Surface Go 4 is available in 8GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration, with up to 256GB SSD capacity. It has dual stereo speakers, along with far-field studio mics. The webcam is a 1080p one at the front and a 720p one at the back. Both the Surface Go 4 and Laptop Go 3 support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Note that the higher-end Laptop Go 3 features Wi-Fi 6E rather than Wi-Fi 6.

Port selection on the Microsoft Surface Go 4 includes a USB-C 3.1 port that supports data transfer, DisplayPort, and charging. There is also a MicroSD card reader, along with a 3.5mm AUX jack, a Surface Type Cover port to plug in the keyboard, and a Surface Connect port for other peripherals.

Surface Laptop Go 3 & Surface Go 4: Pricing & Availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799 in the US, for the i5-1235U variant with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD. There are other variants available as well, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage. As for the colorways, it will be available in Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum color options.

Talking about the Surface Go 4, we don’t have pricing or availability details at the moment, but we will update this section when we have more info. You can pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 3 starting today in the US. As for the availability in India, we’ll update you when the laptop officially launches.

What are your thoughts on the Surface Laptop Go 3 & Surface Go 4? Let us know in the comments below.