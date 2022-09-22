Microsoft Is Holding the Surface Event 2022 on October 12

Microsoft is gearing up for the 2022 Surface Event, which is scheduled to take place on October 12. The event is meant for the company to introduce new hardware products, most likely the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, and more. Here’s what to expect.

Microsoft Surface Event 2022 Announced

The upcoming Microsoft Surface Event will commence at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) on October 12. This is the same day when the Microsoft Ignite event will start. It will go on until October 14. The hardware launch event is expected to be an online event while Ignite 2022 will be an in-person event.

Microsoft has shared the invite with multiple colors (possibly a reference to the products’ multiple color options) and a plain Save the Date and asks us to “Watch live to see what’s next.” While it hasn’t given any proper hint, we expect the next-gen Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 device to succeed the Surface Pro 8.

It is expected to come in Arm and Intel processor variants, possibly the 12th Gen Intel U-series chips and the Microsoft SQ3 based on Arm-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. It could come with 5G support, up to 1TB SSD storage, and several new improvements.

The rumored Surface Laptop 5 is speculated to have AMD and Intel processor configurations and come with 15-inch display size. Microsoft is also expected to introduce the Surface Studio 3 all-in-one PC with the 12th Gen Intel processor, along with the new Surface Mouse and Surface Pen as suggested by Windows Central’s Zac Bowden.

It remains to be how Microsoft’s upcoming hardware products turn out. For this, we will have to wait for the October 12 event. So, stay tuned to this space.

In related news, Microsoft recently introduced the Windows 11 2022 update with tabs in File Explorer, the default Clipchamp editing app, new security features, and much more. You can check out the best Windows 11 2022 update features to have a proper idea.