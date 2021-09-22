Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a 120Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

At its Surface hardware event, Microsoft has announced the new Surface Pro 8, the successor to last year’s Surface Pro 7. This year’s upgrade includes significant changes, including a 120Hz display, support for Thunderbolt 4 (finally), and more. Read on to learn more on the specifications and price details of Surface Pro 8.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Specifications

The Surface Pro offers a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate and smaller bezels. It runs on a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core processor and is part of the Intel Evo platform. Microsoft says Surface Pro 8 has 43% more CPU power and 75% faster graphics than Surface Pro 7. You get up to 32GB of RAM aboard the device.

The kickstand used here is fully adjustable and you can attach the Pro 8 to a keyboard. Microsoft has also introduced a refreshed pen it calls Surface Slim Pen 2. Surface Slim Pen 2 is compatible with the Pro 8 and magnetically attaches to the keyboard.

Coming to ports and connectivity, this upgraded Pro variant offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Notably, this is the first time Microsoft has used a Thunderbolt port on a Surface device. You get up to 16 hours of battery life with Surface Pro 8 and it charges through the Surface Connect port.

As for software, the Pro 8 runs Windows 11 out of the box. Hence, you can enjoy all of the best Windows 11 features right from the first day, without any compromises.

Price and Availability

Microsoft has announced that the Surface Pro 8 will be available to buy starting at $1099.99. You can pre-order this machine today and it will start shipping from October 5, which is also when Windows 11 starts rolling out globally.