Microsoft has added a feature to let users install browser themes from Chrome Web store with the latest Microsoft Edge update rolling out in the Dev channel. Thanks to this change, you can now explore the vast collection of themes created for Google Chrome and use the one that you like the most on Edge.

Until now, it was not possible to use Chrome themes on Edge. Trying to install them showed a “There was a problem adding the item to Chrome. Please refresh the page and try again. Themes are not supported in Microsoft Edge” error.

The update also brings various new minor improvements, which you can check out in the official changelog listed below:

Added the ability to install themes from the Google web store.

Added a flag that will allow the Backspace key to navigate a webpage back (or forward when combined with Shift). This flag is currently disabled by default and needs to be manually enabled.

an option in settings to turn off suggestions from history and favorites when searching in the address bar.

Added website permissions for virtual and augmented reality.

a link between the Passwords Settings page and the Password Monitor Settings page.

Added a management policy to Save Cookies When Microsoft Edge Closes. Note that this policy is intended to be used in conjunction with policies to clear data when the browser is closed, and administrative templates will be updated later.

As you might have guessed already, this feature is made available because Edge is now built on top of Chromium. We could expect the feature to get rolled out to the beta channel and eventually to the stable builds of Edge over the coming months.