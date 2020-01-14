Microsoft has been working on the Chromium-based Edge browser for a very long time, and thanks to all the beta and Canary releases over the past several months, most of us are well acquainted with its some of its most notable features and functionalities. Thankfully, though, it is now all set to hit the stable channel, with the company starting to tease the rollout that will officially start tomorrow, January 15th – something the company had originally confirmed at its Ignite 2019 conference in Florida last November.

The wait is almost over. A new browser experience is coming January 15th. — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 13, 2020

According to a blog post by the Redmond giant over the weekend, the new version of Edge will be rolled out via Windows Update to all devices running Windows 10 Home and Pro Editions (version 1803). Regular users will get the update automatically, while business users will be able to opt out of the new browser, thanks to a ‘Blocker Toolkit’ that will prevent the automatic installation of the Chromium-based Edge.

Having been originally envisaged as an Internet Explorer replacement for Windows, Microsoft Edge has become a popular web-browser not only on desktops, but also on mobile platforms with more than 10 million downloads on Android alone. Over the past few months, the app also gained a plethora of new features like dark mode support and ad blocking, and recently even got a new Control Center that simplifies the process of customizing the browser by combining multiple settings options under one roof.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft had originally confirmed that its Chromium-based Edge browser will hit the stable channel on January 15 on Windows and macOS, while the Linux version will only be available in the future. It will replace the older Edge browser, which was originally released for Windows 10 in 2015 before being rolled out on Android, iOS and macOS in the following months.