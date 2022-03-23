Microsoft Adds New ‘Search Highlights’ Feature to Windows 10 with Latest Update

Following the public release of Windows 11 last year, Microsoft has been adding new features to its latest desktop OS every now and then. However, with a recent cumulative update, the company has added a brand new feature to its previous-gen Windows 10 OS. The new feature is called Search Highlights, and it initially showed up on the Windows 11 Insider Build 22572, which was released earlier this month. Check out the details below.

Windows 10 Gains a New “Search Highlights” Feature

Microsoft has started rolling out a new, optional update for Windows 10 that brings the new Search Highlights feature to the platform. The update comes as KB501143 for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 and takes the build numbers of these Windows 10 versions to 19042.1620, 19043.1620, and 19044.1620, respectively.

The Search Highlights feature comes as an improvement to the search experience in Windows 10 and shows important and meaningful events, files, and resources to users on the search UI. It works slightly differently for regular and enterprise users.

For regular users, Search Highlights will show meaningful information like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments based on their region. Enterprise users, on the other hand, will be able to see relevant files, contacts, and other organizational information in the search UI of Windows 10.

Search Highlights: For Regular Users

Search Highlights: For Enterprise Users

Users will be able to access the Search Highlights as soon as they open up the search on Windows 10. Furthermore, the users can hover, click, or tap the illustration in the search box to get more details at a glance, which is pretty neat.

Apart from this major new feature, Windows 10 also gets the ability to change colors of toast buttons and the new policy for apps to get their top three priority notifications in the Action Center by default. It also fixes the issue wherein Android users are unable to sign in to Microsoft apps and the one that makes the Back button of the credential page invisible. There are a number of other bug fixes included too.

Now, coming to the availability of the new Search Highlights feature in Windows 10, Microsoft says it will take a phased and measured approach for the release. The company will roll out the feature for Windows 10 users over the coming weeks, with a broader release in the coming months. You can manually download the update from here or go to the Windows Update section in Settings. So, what do you think about the new Search Highlights feature on Windows 10? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.