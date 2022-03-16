Microsoft Rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.588 with a New Notification-Delivery System

After the recent Windows 11 Build 22572, Microsoft has started rolling out a new Windows 11 update to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channels. This update adds a new notification-delivery system and numerous security fixes to the desktop OS. Windows 11 build 22000.588 is currently rolling out to beta testers. So, let’s take a look at how the new notification system will work on Windows 11.

Windows 11 Build 22000.588 Rolls Out to Windows Insiders

One of the key highlights of the update is the addition of a new way of how high-priority notifications work on Windows 11. Microsoft added a new notification-delivery system that can show multiple high-priority notifications simultaneously. The feature works for apps that send notifications for alarms, calls, or reminders on Windows 11.

Currently, Windows 11 can show only one notification toast at a time, whether it is a high-priority one or a general one. However, with this feature, users will be able to receive up to four notification toasts – three high-priority ones like calls, reminders, or alarms, and one general notification toast, simultaneously.

So now, if you receive a call at the same time as your alarm is going off, you will see both the high-priority notifications at the same time, along with some other regular notification, if there’s any.

Other than this, Windows 11 build 22000.588 does not add any new features to the platform. Nonetheless, Microsoft has fixed several known bugs and glitches to further improve the desktop OS experience for users. These include fixes for issues affecting various system settings in Windows 11. It fixes an issue that disables auto-startup for UWP apps, Plus, it also sorts the issue that was causing Windows 11 to take a longer time to boot up on 5G-enabled devices. You can check out all the details in the official patch notes for the update.

As for the availability, the build 22000.588 of Windows 11 should roll out to general users as a cumulative update (KB5011563) soon, which would be optional to download. If the users do not update their Windows 11 devices once it rolls out, Microsoft will deliver the new changes with next month’s mandatory patch update.