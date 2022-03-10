Windows 11 Build 22572 Brings Clipchamp Video Editing App, Search Highlights, and More

Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 Preview Build 22572 to Insiders in the Dev Channel with a number of new changes. The Windows 11 Dev Insider update introduces Microsoft Family and Clipchamp as “inbox” apps, search highlights in Start, and loads more.

Windows 11 Build 22572: What’s New?

Firstly, Windows 11 will bring the Microsoft Family app and the Clipchamp apps installed out-of-the-box. The Clipchamp app is a video-editing app that comes with both basic editing tools, easy timeline editing (usually reserved for Pro editors), and more functionalities. To recall, this is the same video editing app Microsoft acquired earlier last year and is web-based. The difference now is that it will arrive as part of Windows 11 and won’t require users to wait for it to download.

The Family app will allow users to manage family settings that were previously managed on the web or mobile. Users can see their family members, use parental controls, keep a track of family members’ digital activity, and more. Windows 11 Home Edition Insiders will have to update the app from the Microsoft Store. Windows 11 Pro users can directly go to Settings -> Accounts -> Family and download the Microsoft Family app.

Search in Windows 11 includes a new change (which will arrive early next week) with the introduction of search highlights. This feature will show interesting content on special days, holidays, anniversaries, and more based on global and regional levels. You can tap it to know more about it, along with content like word of the day, Microsoft Rewards offers, trending searches, among others.

And if a user is logged in via a work or school account, the search highlights will show the organization’s contacts, files, and more details. The Search highlights can also be disabled via Settings -> Privacy & security -> Search settings, and turning off the “Show search highlights” option.

More Changes!

Besides the aforementioned, there are a number of other minor changes in Windows 11 Insider Build 22572. It includes a new design for the Print Queue that matches the Windows 11 design aesthetic. It also supports dark mode. In addition, the Quick Assist and Windows Sandbox apps now have a Fluent design icon.

With the new update, the Notification Center will also show a new indicator when Do Not Disturb is enabled. Plus, users can now press Shift while right-clicking in File Explorer and on the Desktop to directly open the “Show more options” menu.

A few other updates, along with a number of fixes, are also a part of the Windows 11 Build 22572. You can read more details in the official blog post here. As usual, these features are currently available for Insider users and there’s no word on when it will reach the general users via a stable update. We will keep you posted on this information, so stay tuned.