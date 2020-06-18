Xiaomi is a renowned brand in the fitness tracking space – one that took the top spot away from Fitbit. The Chinese giant then stepped foot in the smartwatch market with the Mi Watch, followed by the circular Mi Watch Color earlier this year. Now, a fresh report suggests that the Mi Watch Color could arrive as Mi Watch Revolve in global markets.

As per XDA Developers, the Mi Watch Revolve name was recently spotted in the Mi Watch app. The render next to the moniker resembles the Mi Watch Color, complete with the circular dial and two buttons on the right edge. Thus, it sort-of confirms that Mi Watch Revolve will be a rebranded Mi Watch Color.

The report also reveals that a Spanish YouTube creator used the Mi Watch Revolve name for the watch in a recent unboxing video. Apart from the watch, the Mi Watch app also gives us a confirmation for the Mi Smart Band 4C moniker. It is said to be a Redmi Band rebrand for global markets, giving weight to rumors from a few weeks ago.

You can check out the specs sheet for Redmi Band right here while I will give you a quick rundown of Mi Watch Revolve down below:

Mi Watch Revolve: Specs & Features

Mi Watch Color features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a 454 x 454 resolution and 1540 customizable color combinations. It supports heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, idle alerts, and all of the other jazz that Mi Band supports. Mi Watch Color includes a 420mAh battery and claimed to last up to 14 days. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters/ 5ATM and supports GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

It is available to buy in three color variants namely Black, Gold, and Silver in China. It was priced at 799 yuan (around Rs. 8,599) at launch but is already down to 599 yuan (around Rs. 6,499) within 6 months of launch. If Xiaomi plans to bring the Mi Watch Revolve to India, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 7,000.