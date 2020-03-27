The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on almost every industry. Phone makers are faced with canceled launches, product shortages, and shuttered stores to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus. The consumers too are on a forced total lockdown for the same reason. Hence, many phone makers, including OnePlus, Oppo, and Huawei among others have decided to extend warranties on their products.

OnePlus

OnePlus recently shut down its offline stores and delayed online deliveries but now it’s decided to extend product warranty until May 31. This applies to devices whose warranty is set to expire between March 1 and May 30. The company has also extended the return and replacement period from 15 to 30 days. It will also offer “free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs,” says the blog post.

By staying home, you and your community stay safe. We’re extending our warranty and updating our returns policy to help you during this time. Visit the forums now to learn more — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) March 25, 2020

Realme

For all Realme products whose warranty expires between March 20 to April 30, users will have a chance until May 31 to get their devices fixed. The replacement period for all new purchases made between March 15 to April 30 has also been extended to 30 days. As for any queries, you can use the ‘CALLME’ service that will be available all seven days of the week from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM IST.

Few supportive steps for all our users during this tough period:

-Extended warranty till 31st May for those whose warranty expires between 20th Mar- 30th Apr '20

-Extended Replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased our devices between 15th Mar- 30th Apr '20#StayStrong pic.twitter.com/uHlkkRZPQw — realme (@realmemobiles) March 26, 2020

Huawei

Huawei is also doing its part to ease the consumer during the prolonged lockdown. The Chinese giant has extended the warranty on everything from smartphones and watches to headsets and chargers until June 30. This is applicable for products whose warranty is set to expire between March 21 and June 21.

Doing our bit. As a gesture of good faith, we have extended the warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. to 30th June’2020, whose warranty expires between 21st March 2020 to 21st June 2020. @HuaweiIndia pic.twitter.com/m6xGVQ8n8O — Veer (@veerangadberry) March 25, 2020

Oppo

Last evening, Oppo too decided to offer its customers extended warranties on all of its products and accessories. Calling it an “extended term,” all devices that will go out of warranty between March 23 and May 30 are covered until warranty until May 31. The company is also including warranties on chargers, battery, data cables, and customer service offers like one-time screen replacement until May 31.

#WithYouAlways

Don't worry about your device warranty getting expired during this period.

OPPO has extended warranty for products, accessories & customer service offers starting 23rd March.

Know more: https://t.co/h8sOLy45iq#OPPOCare #StayAtHome #OPPOWithYou pic.twitter.com/y0BAwy3sO0 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 26, 2020

Honor

Finally, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor also tweeted yesterday that it’s extending the warranty on all products until June 30, whose warranty is expiring between March 21 and June 21.

As a good gesture of good faith, we have extended the warranty of all products to 30th June'2020 whose warranty is expiring from 21st March to 21st June'2020. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/aNERj1OFlt — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) March 26, 2020

Amidst the ongoing 21-day lockdown in India, phone makers are doing their part to not only show solidarity with users and curb the spread of Coronavirus but also helping the government and health institutions by donating essentials like masks, and hazmat suits among other things. Most phone makers have also placed manufacturing operations on hold in compliance with the local government’s instructions.