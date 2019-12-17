Xiaomi has just added a new product to its lifestyle offerings in India with the launch of the new Mi Step Out Backpack in the country. The device is built out of 600D polyester fabric with water-repellent multi-coating that would protect its contents in a light shower. The device offers 12 liters of total storage and, comes with 2 zipper pockets that the company says can house notebooks, gym gear, travel essentials and more.

The Mi Step Out Backpack has contra zippers, reflective pullers and adjustable shoulder straps. It is also fairly lightweight, weighing just 220 grams. It is currently up for sale on the official mi.com website for Rs. 249 in Black, Dark Blue, Royal Blue and Red color options. It also comes with a 6-month warranty, which should ensure relative peace of mind for most users.

The launch of the Mi Step Out Backpack comes several months after the company launched the more high-end Mi Business Casual Backpack in the country. That particular model is priced at Rs. 999 a pop and comes with many more features, including a much larger storage capacity of 21 liters. It also comes with an IPX4 rating denoting all-weather protection, which means the contents of the bag won’t get drenched even in a torrential downpour.

Having become the number one smartphone brand in India in a few short years since its entry into the market, Xiaomi has been launching a slew of quirky little products in the country, including the Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi Truck Builder, Mi Water TDS Tester and more. It has also launched a number of lifestyle products, including not only a bunch of backpacks over the past two years, but also the Mi Polarized Sunglasses as part of its efforts to convey a hip, youth-centric image in an increasingly competitive market.