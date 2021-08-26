Alongside the Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra, Mi TV 5X, and Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi has launched a new router, new security camera, and running shoes in India at its Smarter Living 2022 product launch event. Here are the specifications and pricing of these new Xiaomi products.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

First up, we have the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition. It offers a dual-core MT7621A MIPS CPU that offers 4 omnidirectional antennas. With a single gigabit WAN port and 2 gigabit LAN ports, you get up to 1167 Mbps speed in concurrent 2.4 and 5 GHz dual bands. Thanks to dual-band integration, the router automatically picks the optimal frequency.

According to Xiaomi, the 128MB memory in the router supports up to 128 devices. You get parental controls and the Mi WiFi app to manage the router and linked devices. To keep the router cool, Xiaomi has used aluminum-magnesium alloy heat sinks, high-conductivity thermal paste, and large vents at the bottom.

Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Coming to Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro, you get a 2K 3MP security camera with up to 2304 × 1296 pixel resolution, f/1.4 aperture, and 6P lens. The camera uses H.265 video encoding for higher-quality video output.

Thanks to the dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor, you get a 360-degree horizontal viewing angle and a 118-degree vertical viewing angle. The camera offers enhanced infrared night vision, which the company claims is capable of offering colorful video output even in low-light conditions. It also offers local AI human detection and tracking without processing the footage in the cloud.

For connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi and dual noise-canceling mics. Moreover, the camera offers an embedded Bluetooth gateway that works as a hub to link other Bluetooth devices and control them through the Mi Home app. Other features include a physical privacy shutter to cover the camera, support for Google Assistant and Alexa, up to 32GB of storage through a micro SD card, free 7-day rolling cloud storage for motion-triggered videos, and option to back up to NAS storage.

Xiaomi Running Shoes

Lastly, Xiaomi has also brought new running shoes to India. According to the company, Xiaomi Running Shoes offers 5-in-1 unimoulding technology. This includes a PU heel stabilizer for grip and stability, an anti-twist support layer for energy absorption, an adaptive TPU Flex unit to help the shoe expand or contract, a cloud bomb popcorn midsole, and a strong rubber grip.

Made with 4D high elastic flying woven upper, it offers Herringbone lock to distribute the load throughout the shoe and extra cushioning for your ankle. You also get Microban protection with anti-microbial and deodorizing benefits. The shoes will go on sale in Black, Blue, Grey color variants.

Price and Availability

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition costs Rs. 2,199 and will be available from 15 September across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, and retail stores.

The Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro is available to purchase at Rs. 4,499 from September 15 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and other retail stores. Xiaomi Running Shoes, on the other hand, will go on sale at a crowdfunding price of Rs. 2,699 from today on Mi.com and retail stores.