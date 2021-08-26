Xiaomi is looking to dominate the laptop segment in India as well. After launching the Redmibook 15 series in the country recently, the Chinese giant has now unveiled two premium Mi Notebook offerings. At its “Smarter Living 2022” event, the Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra have gone official. They bring up to 3.2K display, 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series chips, fast-charging, and more.

Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra Arrive in India!

Mi Notebook Ultra: Specifications

This laptop is Xiaomi’s most premium offering in India to date. Mi Notebook Ultra has a unibody aluminum design while being thin and light. The laptop is merely 17.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.7kgs. And of course, the design (including the Mi Notebook Pro) seems to be inspired by the Apple MacBook Pro.

The highlight of the Mi Notebook Ultra will have to be its stunning display. The device includes a 15.6-inch 3.2K IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 3200 x 2000p resolution. The panel here supports a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, DC dimming, hardware-based blue light filter, and more. This is probably the best display Xiaomi has ever included in one of its laptops in India (unlike the latest Redmibook 15).

Under the hood, both the Mi Notebook Ultra and Pro are powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor. You will also find up to 16GB of 3200MHz RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD onboard. the laptop also includes Intel Iris Xe graphics as opposed to Nvidia’s MX450 GPU, which is available on the same model in China.

As for the I/O ports and connectivity options, you get a USB-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the right. The left edge includes a USB-C port with PD, a thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4 port. Mi Notebook Ultra also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 out-of-the-box.

Finally, let’s talk about the battery and charging details. Xiaomi promises up to 12-hours of battery backup on a single charge with the 70Wh battery pack here. The Mi Notebook Ultra supports 65W fast-charging via the USB-C port onboard. The laptop runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box and will get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it releases in October later this year.

Apart from all this, Mi Notebook Ultra has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, 2 x 2W stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard. Yeah, unlike the Redmibook’s, Xiaomi offers a 3-level backlit keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel on the Mi Notebooks.

Mi Notebook Pro: Specifications

There are only minor differences between the Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra models. The Pro variant is slightly thinner at 17.3mm and lighter (1.4kg) than its Ultra sibling. Instead of the 3.2K display, the Mi Notebook Pro includes a smaller 14-inch 2.5K QHD+ display with support for 100% sRGB color gamut, 2560 x 1600p resolution, and up to 300 nits of brightness.

Apart from this, Xiaomi promises up to 11-hours of battery life as opposed to 12-hours of battery backup on the Ultra variant. Both laptops support 65W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port.

Otherwise, both the models have the same 11th-Gen Intel Core H35 chips onboard, up to 16GB of 3200MHz RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and more. It also boasts an aluminum chassis, the same set of I/O ports, a fingerprint reader in the power button, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It will be upgradable to Windows 11, along with a myriad of other laptops and desktops.

Price and Availability

The Mi Notebook Pro will be available in two configurations and you can check the India prices of both variants right here:

Mi Notebook Pro (i5+8GB) – Rs. 56,999

– Rs. 56,999 Mi Notebook Pro (i5+16GB) – Rs. 59,999

– Rs. 59,999 Mi Notebook Pro (i7+16GB) – Rs. 72,999

On the other hand, the Mi Notebook Ultra is pricier due to the presence of a 90Hz 3.2K display onboard. It also comes in two configurations, whose prices you can find below:

Mi Notebook Ultra (i5+8GB) – Rs. 59,999

– Rs. 59,999 Mi Notebook Ultra (i5+16GB) – Rs. 63,999

– Rs. 63,999 Mi Notebook Ultra (i7+16GB) – Rs. 76,999

So, would you purchase the new Mi Notebook Pro or Ultra over the Realme Book Slim in India? While we work on an in-depth comparison between these two laptops, let us know your pick in the comments section below.