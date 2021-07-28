Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 6, the successor of Mi Band 5, earlier this year. While we are still waiting for the company to bring Mi Band 6 to India, a new leak hints at what Xiaomi is working behind the scenes for its next fitness band.

Mi Band X Leak

According to a report from Notebookcheck citing Russian tech blogs, Xiaomi seems to be working on a new wearable called Mi Band X with a wraparound display reminiscent of the Nubia Alpha from 2019. It will reportedly sport a 360-degree flexible screen without the strap. Instead of straps, it appears like the Mi Band X would utilize a magnetic buckle.

From what looks like a snapshot from Xiaomi’s internal presentation, the smart band is expected to be thin and light. Twitter account Equal Leaks has shared the snapshot and you can check it out below:

#Xiaomi – Xiaomi working a new watch that look very similar to Nubia Alpha Watch and it'll be called "Mi Band X" Specifications

– Extremely thin and light

– 360°flexible scroll screen without strap design

– Magnetic bracelet buckle

– Obsidian color full of technology#MiBandX pic.twitter.com/0hThFKZ5qA — Equal Leaks (@EqualLeaks) July 28, 2021

Unfortunately, that’s everything we know about the Mi Band X for now. There’s no word on the exact specifications, pricing, and availability details. In fact, we will wait to see if Xiaomi manages to mass-produce the wearable for commercial sales since this might as well be a concept.

If the company has plans to launch the futuristic smart band, you shouldn’t expect it at least until next year. We will be updating you if there are new leaks and rumors about the Mi Band X with specifics, so stay tuned for updates. Would you consider getting a smart band with a wraparound display as opposed to a traditional band with straps? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.