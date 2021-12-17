Meta Year-in-Review 2021: Here’s What Trended on Facebook and Instagram This Year

Following Google and Twitter, Meta has now released its Year-in-Review 2021 report to share the most trending topics on Facebook and Instagram in India this year. Along with the top topics of discussions, the company has also shone a light on some of the best Instagram Reels trends in the country in 2021. Here’s a look at the most popular trends on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram Year-in-Review 2021

Trending Topics of 2021

Meta reveals that COVID, health, and sports were the top keywords of 2021 on both Facebook and Instagram. In a press release, The company said, “Covid and health, Sports, and an assortment of Cultural moments and topics captured the minds of Indians across Facebook and Instagram.”

Hence, topics like “prayer,” “oxygen,” and “hospital” trended on both the social platforms during the struggling times of the second wave of Coronavirus in India. “Vaccine” and other vaccination-related words eventually started gaining traction as people started getting their jabs in India. The company mentions that “Flaxseed” was, surprisingly, one of the trending topics on Facebook and Instagram as users shared and discussed its health benefits.

In the sports department, India made some great achievements in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games this year. As a result, the keyword “Gold Medal” became one of the trending topics across Facebook and Instagram in India, along with “Tokyo Olympics” and “Paralympic Games.”

Moreover, citing the powerful performances of the Indian women’s cricket players like Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, and Mithali Raj, “Women’s One Day International cricket” has also been one of the most-discussed topics amongst users. “ICC World Test Championship” was another trend as India became a part of the finals.

Other than these, topics like “Garba” came out on top in the cultural category, and “Captain Vikram Batra” became a trending keyword on Facebook and Instagram after the release of the superhit biopic, Shershah, which is based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra Awardee. Furthermore, words like “Cryptocurrency” and “Jewelry” were also amongst the top trending topics, considering the former is creating all the buzz in India.

Instagram Reels Trends in India

Meta has also shared some of the top Instagram Reels trends in India, showing us how popular the TikTok rival has become. The company highlighted the top five songs on Reels, which include “Raataan Lambiyan” from Shershah, Love Nwantiti, Tu Milta Hai Mujhe, Naam Tera, and Terre Pyaar Mein.

As for the trends, the list mentions the Raatan Lambiyan lip-sync trend, Bachpan Ka Pyaar dance trend, the iPhone Lock Screen AR effect trend, among others. Furthermore, the report also highlights the top five AR effects used by creators. These include the redglitch effect, Party Lights effect, Red Rose effect, Maple effect, and the All Soften effect. Here’s a look at the top trends on Instagram.

So which one of these was your favorite Facebook or Instagram moment of 2021? Let us know in the comments below.