Google Shares “Year in Search 2021”; Here Are the Top Google Search Terms of This Year

As 2021 nears its end, Google has revealed what the world searched for throughout this year amidst the ongoing pandemic. As is usual, Google highlighted the top search terms that people across 70 countries used when they were out of answers. The Mountain View giant recently revealed the top searches of various categories, ranging from food, news, movies, TV shows, and people.

Google Year in Search 2021 Revealed

Google, in its official blog post, mentioned that searches for “how to heal” reached an all-time high this year as people around the world looked for ways to remain strong amidst the ongoing pandemic. The company also highlighted the fact that people searched for “how to honor someone” when they have lost their loved ones. Along with that, searches for “how to be yourself” and “what is my purpose?” also reached great heights.

Coming to the categories, Google shared an in-depth report, showcasing the top searches in various categories. Globally, the searches for Afghanistan, Dogecoin, Battlefield 2042, and Aryan Khan were on the lists amongst numerous others. In India, “COVID vaccine near me” surpassed the “COVID test near me” search, suggesting that more people got vaccinated in India this year.

Furthermore, as people stayed at home, searches for movies and TV shows showed the most popular ones across the world. While searches for “Squid Game” topped the TV show category, searches for “Eternals”, “Black Widow”, “Dune”, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and “Red Notice” made their way into the movies category.

If you want to check out all the lists of top searches across the world or country-wise, you can visit the Google Trends page to see which search terms trended on the internet throughout 2021. Otherwise, you can check out the official “Year in Search 2021” video by Google attached right below.