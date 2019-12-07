As YouTube celebrates another year with YouTube Rewind 2019, which is being labeled as lazy work and nothing better than last year’s Rewind, the video streaming giant has now debuted a cool new @mentions feature on its platform. It enables creators to tag fellow YouTube creators in the video titles and descriptions to show off collaborations or give them shout-outs.

The process of mentioning someone in your video is pretty easy. While uploading a new video from the YouTube Studio, the @mentions support page says that you just need to add @ and type in the name of the channel you want to tag. YouTube will then show you a list of creators or that sole creator if you input the name right, and then you can select the channel you want to mention in your title or description.

“You need a minimum of 1,000 subscribers to either give or receive @mentions, so if you don’t see the channel you’re looking for, that channel might not meet that threshold.” It’s the same criterion as the one needed to enable monetization on YouTube channels. If you are tagged by someone across the Community Posts, YouTube Stories, or Video titles and descriptions, you will be notified of the same. You can view all your mentions right in the notification inbox.

YouTube first revealed that it’s working on a @mentions feature about a month ago and it was initially rolled out to beta users for testing. This new feature is designed only for the new Creator Studio. It will not come to YouTube Studio Classic and we shouldn’t expect to see it on the legacy platform.

The @mentions feature is an important one not only for creators, who no longer need to enter channel links in the description but also for viewers who will now simply be able to tap on the mention to be taken to the tagged creator’s channel.