MediaTek Announces Dimensity 8000 and 8100 Chipsets for Premium 5G Smartphones

Following the launch of the Dimensity 9000 chipset late last year, we saw the key specs of MediaTek’s next-gen 8000 series 5G chips leak earlier this year. And now, MediaTek has officially announced the Dimensity 8000 chip series, which includes the Dimensity 8000 and the Dimensity 8100 5G chipsets. These new MediaTek chipsets will power several 5G flagship smartphones going forward. So, let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset Series Announced

The latest Dimensity 8000 5G series is based on the TSMC’s 5nm architecture and features an octa-core design. MediaTek says it has packed all the advanced technology from its previous Dimensity 9000 chip into the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 5G chipsets. In fact, the company suggests that the lower-end Dimensity 8000 chip could be considered as a “little brother” of the flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset.

“You could say the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series is the little brother to our flagship Dimensity 9000 chip. Meaning it brings flagship-grade features and next-level energy efficiency to the premium smartphone market,” said CH Chen, the Deputy General Manager of MediaTek Wireless Communications Business unit.

Both the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 chipsets feature an ARM Mali-G610 GPU along with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies. In terms of core performance, the lower-end Dimensity 8000 SoC packs four ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.75GHz and the Dimensity 8100 chipset features four premium ARM Cortex-A78 cores with speeds up to 2.85GHz. Both the chips also have 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz.

There’s also support for Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, MediaTek’s 5th Gen APU 580, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.3.

Other than these, the new Dimensity 8000 series chipsets support up to 200MP cameras and 4K/60 HDR10+ video recording. It is powered by a five-gigapixels per second image signal processor (ISP) to produce clearer HDR images and videos much faster.

Moreover, the new chipsets also come with MediaTek’s latest noise-reduction and AI-based unblur technologies to deliver sharper low-light images. They also support dual HDR video recording to allow users to capture high-quality videos with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. Plus, it features MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 technology for improved power efficiency while using 5G networks.

Upcoming Dimensity 8000 and 8100 5G Phones

Now, coming to smartphones that will include the latest MediaTek chipsets, several OEMs, including OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and Oppo, have confirmed to release Dimensity 8000- and 8100-powered smartphones. Realme recently took to Weibo (screenshot below) to confirm that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by the latest Dimensity 8100 chipset. It will also support the company’s latest 150W UltraDart Charging technology.

Other than this, OnePlus’ upcoming device, possibly the Nord 3, will also bring Oppo’s latest 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging tech in the market and feature the Dimensity 8100 chipset. Meanwhile, Oppo has confirmed that its K10 series will be the first to pack the Dimensity 8000 chipset.

MediaTek also added a new Dimensity 1300 chip to its 5G chip line that comes with an octa-core design. It packs an ultra core Cortex-A78 clocked at up to 3GHz, three Cortex-A78 super cores, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The chipset also comes with an integrated ARM Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek’s APU 3.0 for AI-based features. Additionally, it supports up to 200MP cameras, HyperEngine 5.0 tech, and more. An alleged OnePlus Nord phone, which might launch soon is expected to be powered by it.

So, there are a lot of flagship smartphones coming with the Dimensity 8000 series chipsets, starting the first quarter of 2022. We will keep you posted on more details, so stay tuned. Until then, let us know your thoughts about the latest Diemnsity chipsets in the comments.